NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is on the hunt, searching for a man accused of raping an 11-year-old girl in Brooklyn.

Police are looking for 45-year-old Andre Clarke.

Investigators say he raped the child Saturday morning inside her home in Brownsvile.

The suspect is believed to be driving a black 2018 or 2019 Nissan Maxima with tinted windows and a New York license plate reading JKN 4415.

Police say Clarke is known to the girl’s family.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

