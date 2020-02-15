NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is on the hunt, searching for a man accused of raping an 11-year-old girl in Brooklyn.
Police are looking for 45-year-old Andre Clarke.
Investigators say he raped the child Saturday morning inside her home in Brownsvile.
The suspect is believed to be driving a black 2018 or 2019 Nissan Maxima with tinted windows and a New York license plate reading JKN 4415.
The @nypd is asking for the public’s assistance locating Andre Clarke, who is wanted for a rape that occurred earlier today. The suspect fled the scene in a 2018 Nissan Maxima, NY plate # JKN 4415 pic.twitter.com/jCBXFWkZY6
— Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) February 15, 2020
Police say Clarke is known to the girl’s family.
The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
Anyone who has information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.