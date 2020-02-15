Comments
KENILWORTH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A fundraiser was held Saturday in honor of fallen police detective Joseph Seals, who was killed in the attack in Jersey City.
Dozens of people worked out at Golden Phoenix CrossFit in Kenilworth, New Jersey.
The gym, which serves many Jersey City police officers, teamed up with CrossFit in Cedar Grove to bring the community together for a good cause.
All the funds will go to the Tunnel To Towers Foundation.
The organization paid off the mortgage of Seals’ home for his widow and five children.
“We have a pretty tight-knit community, so Jackie and I decided to take our gyms and bring everybody together for a good cause to help raise money for the Tunnel To Towers Foundation,” said Jackie Bates, owner of CrossFit Cedar Grove.
So far, at least $2,200 has been raised.