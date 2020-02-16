Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are asking for help tracking down the killer of Brooklyn man shot in the chest last week.
Investigators say 43-year-old Purell Gowie was found unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound in his chest in front of 228 East 116 Street in East Harlem on Feb. 12.
The victim was pronounced dead at Harlem Hospital.
Police are looking for an individual described as approximately 18 to 25-years-old, last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, a hooded sweatshirt with black-and-white sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.