PEEKSKILL, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A mother is accused of stabbing her son inside their home in Peekskill.
Police say around 7:40 a.m. they were called 922 Main Street for a report on an 8-year-old boy in danger after a suspect was threatening to harm the child with a knife.
When officers arrived, police found the boy’s mother holding a knife.
The young boy had an apparent stab wound in his torso.
He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
His mother has been identified as 33-year-old Daytona Hammonds.
People who live in the building say they’re shocked by what happened.
“I’m really surprised to hear that happening. I’ve never had the sense of that happening, living here for the last year or so,” said resident Chris Smith.
“That’s just horrible. It’s not something that would happen around here, really. It’s a nice, safe little town,” said resident Donald Kelly.
Police say the suspect was immediately arrested and is now in police custody.
Charges are pending.