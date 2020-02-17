Comments
BOSTON (CBSNewYork) – One bank has rolled out a credit card featuring an image of Harriet Tubman, but the pose they gave the iconic abolitionist has people talking.
On social media, many said it looks like the “Wakanda Forever” salute from the Marvel superhero film “Black Panther.”
The card issuer, OneUnited Bank, is the largest black-owned bank in the country.
They say the position is actually American Sign Language for the word “love.”
The image is styled after an actual photograph of Tubman, but she wasn’t making any gestures in the original photo.
Some are upset, saying having Tubman’s image on a bank card at all demeans her historic legacy.