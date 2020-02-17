



— The driver in a terrifying crash said he was traveling with his two sisters visiting from Korea, when they were hit by another car. The SUV they were riding in landed on it’s roof, setting off a frantic rescue mission.

Sung Kim is resilient. The 70-year-old immigrated from Korea in 1978, not knowing a word of English. He eventually became an American citizen.

“Not easy. The immigration life is not easy,” Sung told CBS2’s John Dias on Monday.

Now, more than 40 years later, the New Milford man is proving he’s still as tough as they come, as are his two sisters, ages 67 and 73.

“They came from Korea, is my little sister and is my older sister,” Sung said.

On Wednesday afternoon, Kim was driving them on West Palisades Boulevard over Grand Avenue in Palisades Park when another driver allegedly sped up, and clipped them, causing them to smash into another car and through a metal fence. Their vehicle slammed into an apartment building, turned over and plummeted 15 feet to the ground, an opening to an underground parking lot.

“I was upside down and I asked my sisters, ‘Are you all right? Are you all right?’ And they said, ‘Oh, I’m all right,'” Sung said.

Sung said he quickly turned off the engine and unclipped his seat belt in an attempt to escape.

“I try to open the door and I couldn’t, so I tried window. I came out the window,” Sung said.

That’s when the authorities arrived and helped Sung and his sisters out of the car. They had to work quickly, because the SUV landed on an electrical box.

“It was amazing that they were able to get out of the vehicle under their own power with the assistance of the police and fire department,” Palisades Park Police Capt. Anthony Muccio said.

Sung’s adult son said he’s stunned everyone escaped unharmed.

“They looked fine, like no scratches, and then you see the car and it’s hanging upside down,” Dana Kim said.

Police told CBS2 the people inside the other two vehicles were also uninjured. The investigation is still ongoing.

Sung celebrated his 70th birthday the day after the crash.