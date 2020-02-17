NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A violent crash in East Harlem sent two people to the hospital, and the search is one for one of the vehicle’s drivers.
The crash happened around 12:45 a.m. Monday at the intersection of East 129th Street and Park Avenue, reports CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis.
Police say the driver who hit a livery cab here ran off leaving at least two people hurt, one in critical condition.
The car was left on the scene smashed into a gate with its front window shattered and two of its side doors ripped off.
A second car also appears to have significant front end damage.
Police say a livery cab was t-boned by a dark-colored sedan at the intersection. The man who was driving the sedan allegedly fled from the scene.
Both people inside the car that was struck were rushed to Harlem Hospital.
Police say a 62-year-old passenger is in critical condition but is expected to survive. The livery cab driver suffered minor injuries.
Police are still looking for the hit and run driver.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.