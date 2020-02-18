(CBS Local)– “You’re tacky and I hate you.”

Brian Falduto made a name for himself with that line in the 2003 Jack Black movie “School Of Rock.” Falduto was a child actor for a while before he decided to give that up in order to have a normal high school and college experience. Today, Falduto is a musician and a life coach and shared what it was like to be in the spotlight as a young kid.

“The child actor thing can swallow you up and it did,” said Falduto in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “There was a lot of pressure on me at a young age. I had to figure out my own way outside of what everyone was telling me to do. I hit success kind of young and my version of success was twisted. No matter what I did, it was not going to be bigger than this young thing I did. I had to reinvent the word success for myself. I think success should be measured by how happy you are every day.”

Falduto has a new song coming out soon called “God Loves Me Too” and loves the impact “School Of Rock” has had on people almost 20 years after it first hit the big screen.

“I just wanted attention. I was this diva, sassy kid,” said Falduto. “I mean everyone saw me on TV and I was walking around demanding people to pay attention to me. My parents got me a manager and they were very supportive and wonderful. I did a lot of acting things in middle school and then I kicked back. School Of Rock was my second professional audition ever. I was 10. I obviously thought I was the world’s biggest deal. I’ve never once regretted it, it was one of the most amazing experiences I’ve ever had. That vibe on set was magical and we knew were doing something really cool.”