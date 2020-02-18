NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A bodega was held up at gunpoint Monday in Manhattan, and it was all caught on camera.
Police are trying to track down two men seen on video – one armed with what appeared to be an assault rifle.
The robbery happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. at N&N Delancey Smoke Shop on the Lower East Side.
Police said one suspect asked the clerk for cigarettes, while the other threatened the employee with a gun and demanded money.
The worker complied and handed over $3,500 cash, 30 packs of cigarettes, lottery tickets and a cellphone.
Police said the suspects fled in a vehicle that was parked outside.
The clerk was not hurt.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.