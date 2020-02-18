



An iconic New York hotel is also home to a number of choice apartments for full service luxury living.

The majesty of Central Park is just outside the door, with world class shopping at your fingertips. Inside the home on Fifth Avenue at 59th Street, notable artwork hangs as a compliment to impeccable décor.

“We are on the 11th floor of the Sherry Netherland, which is a hotel that was built in 1927,” said Craig George, of Sotheby’s International Realty.

The nearly 3,000 square foot apartment recently underwent a multi-million dollar renovation, completely rebuilt to capture the elegance of art deco.

“Judge Judy is one of the most famous occupants of this building, and she in fact owned this apartment,” George said. “The current owners bought from Judge Judy.”

Since then, they have remade it in their own vision.

“These plaster crown moldings that they had created in a special factory in Philadelphia,” said George.

LIVING LARGE: Click here to see more from our series

That includes a deco-inspired custom television cabinet.

Next, the den and home office show off a darker, rich feel.

“This, by the way, is the only room that has the original details left in it,” George said.

The home has a tiny but elegant kitchen with ribbon mahogany cabinets, but no dining table.

“The lifestyle here is that you don’t cook,” said George.

The second bathroom is set up more casually and has a striking en-suite bathroom. Then, passing through a dramatic entry hall, it was onto the master.

There’s an art-filled master bath with huge slabs of honey onyx.

Staying true to the grand style of the home, to live large at the Sherry Netherland will cost you $11.75 million.

Monthly charges are just over $18,000, but that includes daily maid service.

Over the years, the landmark building has hosted residents such as Howard Hughes, Diana Ross, Francis Ford Coppola, Jim Henson of the Muppets and television host and judge Judy Sheindlin, better known as Judge Judy.