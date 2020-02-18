NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new study finds that New York and New Jersey are losing more residents than any other states.
The career website Zippia looked at the population data from the Census’ American Community Survey to determine the states with the largest population decrease from 2017 to 2018, which is the most recent data available.
New York topped the list, losing 307,190 residents, and New Jersey came in second with 97,124 residents moving out.
Connecticut also made it into the top 10, losing 15,519 residents.
So where are these residents going? Some headed to neighboring states — New Yorkers moved to New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania, and New Jersey residents left for Pennsylvania and New York — while others left in search of warmer climates, like Florida and California.
Meanwhile, Arizona, Idaho and Utah were the fastest growing states, according to the study.
To see Zippia’s full report, visit zippia.com/advice.