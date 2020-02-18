Comments
We’ll see showers here and there through this evening, but they’ll be more of a nuisance than anything. As for high temperatures, we’ll be right around that 50° mark again.
Early clouds will give way to sunshine on your Wednesday, so expect a pretty good looking day. Colder air will be ushering in though, so expect high temperatures to return to the mid 40s or so.
And on Thursday we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, but it’s the temperatures that will be making headlines again: just the 30s for highs.