NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man wanted for a random attack on the Upper West Side.
Video shows the suspect throw the 55-year-old victim to the ground, then repeatedly punch him.
It happened near 103rd and Broadway on Feb. 5.
Please help us ID this perp who is #WANTED for an ASSAULT that occurred i/f/o 2700 Broadway. On Wed Feb 5th, the perp approached the victim from behind & punched him for no apparent reason. While on the ground, the perp continued to hit him. Call 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) w/ info. pic.twitter.com/J2MAjoYY55
— NYPD 24th Precinct (@NYPD24Pct) February 18, 2020
Sources tell CBS2 it started when the suspect blew smoke at the victim and waved a McDonald’s bag in his face.
It turned violent when the victim slapped the bag away.
The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.