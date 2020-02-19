



— Some New York lawmakers are calling on the state to legalize mobile sports betting after a new study shows Empire State bettors are spending hundreds of millions of dollars to place bets in New Jersey.

CBS2’s Marcia Kramer was in Howard Beach, Queens, on Wednesday, where no one can place a mobile online bet on a sporting event.

According to the new study, New Jersey has received a whopping $837 million in wagers from people who live in New York.

That means New York has lost millions of dollars in tax revenues.

But there’s one lawmaker that wants to change that.

“We’re losing money in terms of educational funding. We are losing job growth. We’re losing the fact that we have an illegal activity already going on here in sports betting — we’re not recapturing that revenue. So, New York is losing out on a very large, growing market at this point,” state Sen. Joseph Addabbo said.

When asked if there is a market for legalized sports betting in New York, Addabbo said, “Oh yes, our residents can’t wait to do this. They want accessibility in their own state. They want to do it in a safe environment, legally, in their own state. They are tired of going to New Jersey. They are tired of having an offshore, European online account, where it is questionable where their money is. They want to make sure they’re using the organized, regulated, safe mobile sports betting right here in New York state.”

With New York facing a stunning $6 billion deficit, the senator said it’s time to roll the dice and legalize sports betting.

