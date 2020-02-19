CBSN New YorkWatch Now
We’ll find ourselves between high pressure and an exiting low this afternoon, so it will be a bit breezy out there. The good news is it will be gorgeous, so enjoy it if you can.

Tonight will start off mostly clear, but we will see a few more clouds spill in overnight. As for low temperatures, they’ll be dipping into the upper 20s.

Tomorrow will feature some extra cloud cover — we’ll call it partly sunny — so it won’t be quite as good looking. Colder air will also be in place, so temperatures will be stuck in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s.

As for Friday, high pressure will regain control and deliver a sunny day. It will be very cold, however, with temperatures only maxing out in the 30s once again.

