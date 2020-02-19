Comments
MIAMI (CBSNewYork) – Police have identified 75-year-old Viviane Brahms of Harrison, N.Y., as one of two women killed when their car rolled off a ferry in South Florida.
Investigators say the ship was on its way from the exclusive Fisher Island when the car went overboard.
Divers pulled the Mercedes from the water Tuesday, discovering the women inside.
CBS MIAMI: Dive Crews Find 2 Women In Vehicle That Plunged Into Water Off Fisher Island
The Coast Guard is investigating how the car fell from the ship.