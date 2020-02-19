HOLLYWOOD HILLS, Calif. (CBSNewYork) — A rising rapper from Brooklyn was shot dead during a break-in at a home in California.
Police say 20-year-old rapper Pop Smoke, whose real name is Bashar Jackson, was shot and killed just after 4 a.m. Wednesday in the Hollywood Hills.
Los Angeles Police say several men entered a home where he was staying and at least one gunman opened fire.
Investigators say it’s too early to say if Jackson was targeted. Police are interviewing several witnesses who were inside the home.
According to investigators, one of the witnesses contacted a friend out of state.
“The 911 call from back east. It was apparently a friend of someone who was inside the residence, who had been contacted from inside the residence, and had in turn called 911,” LAPD Capt. Steve Lurie said.
The home is owned by Teddi Mellencamp, daughter of musician John Mellencamp.
On social media, the “Real Housewives” star said it was a rental home managed by a third party.