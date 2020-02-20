Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 14-year-old boy was beaten and robbed this week on a Bronx playground.
Police are searching for three suspects caught on camera running from the scene.
The attacked happened around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday at Starlight Park off Sheridan Expressway in the Soundview section.
Police said the suspects brandished a knife, then hit and kicked the victim in the head and body. They allegedly stole his earbuds before taking off.
The boy was taken to the hospital and treated for redness and scrapes to his face.
Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.