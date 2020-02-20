



Police are searching for three men accused of scamming a woman in Brooklyn.

The suspects allegedly stole $4,500 from the 78-year-old victim last month in Flatbush.

Police said the woman was waiting for a bus near Lenox Road and Bedford Avenue when she was approached by a man on Jan. 27. He was joined by a second man, and they started talking about raising money for a church or charity.

🚨WANTED🚨 for a Grand Larceny Pattern in the confines of the @NYPD70Pct @NYPD67Pct #Brooklyn in the month of January 2020!💰Reward up to $2500! 👓Seen him? Know who he is? ☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us! 📞Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! pic.twitter.com/qrlZCv02vj — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) February 20, 2020

The suspects allegedly gained the victim’s trust by driving her to a doctor’s appointment and a bank.

That’s where police said they persuaded her to withdraw $3,300 cash, which she then handed over.

Five days later, a third man allegedly called the woman’s home pretending to be a detective conducting a criminal investigation. He convinced her that money inside her home was evidence and needed for fingerprint testing.

Police said that suspect was able to steal another $1,200.

Sources told CBS2 the victim felt she may have been targeted because she doesn’t have much family or friends in the area.

Investigators are offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.