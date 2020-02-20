



— From her hometown to Hollywood, it’s not just the sugar that has countless people craving a Brooklyn woman’s custom cakes. It’s also a little dose of love.

Miriam Milord is always full of creative ideas. Her sweet success was built on it. That, and hard work.

“You really have to sort of believe that you can do anything. It doesn’t matter how or where you start,” Milord told CBS2’s Valerie Castro on Thursday.

Which she’s living proof of.

“I did not go to culinary school. I did graphic design in school,” Milord said.

The Brooklynite started her custom cake and cupcake business, BCakeNY, inside her kitchen at home 10 years ago and has grown it into a booming business in Prospect Heights, making up to 50 cakes a week.

“I have always been into art and sculpture and things like that, so cake is just a different medium,” Milord said.

She hand-designs most of the products and then has a team of people help make them, a team of 18 women.

“It’s just a great sisterhood,” one employee said.

“Everything is a team effort,” employee Katelyn Ward added.

From wedding to children’s birthday, the company even makes cakes that look like Yoda, or even Chinese takeout. Milord’s designs are so impressive, they caught the attention of the Kardashian family.

“Kris Jenner sort of found a cake online that I had done and she called and asked if we could bring a baby shower cake to Los Angeles for them, and so I kind of just said yes,” Milord said. “I just remember thinking, oh my God, how am I going to do this? I just said yes to something I really have idea how to do.”

Her team, though, persevered. The cake was even featured in Life & Style magazine. Now, they bake for a long list of celebrities, including Rihanna, DJ Khaled, and Cardi B. But it’s her neighbors they care most about, adding that nearly all of her clients “are like us, like our neighbors here in Brooklyn.”

“If I screw up a cake for Madonna, OK, well I did that. But I am not going to see her every day,” Milord said.

With each cake or cupcake that rises in the oven, a new page in this success story is written.