NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – One construction worker is dead and another injured after a construction collapse in Queens Thursday.
Firefighters rushed to the site on 94th Avenue in Jamaica to try and save the workers after a wall collapsed at the site.
The Department of Buildings say it permitted demolition to take place at the the existing three story building where the collapse took place.
The DOB has issued a partial stop-work order at a neighboring lot, but that didn’t prevent Thursday’s demolition.
The DOB is investigating exactly what went wrong at the site.