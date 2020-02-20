Comments
STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — The former attorney for Fotis Dulos was back in a Connecticut courtroom Thursday.
STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — The former attorney for Fotis Dulos was back in a Connecticut courtroom Thursday.
Kent Mawhinney reportedly pleaded not guilty to conspiring to kill Dulos’ estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos, back in May.
TIMELINE: The Investigation Into Missing Mother Jennifer Dulos
Mawhinney was arrested in January along with Dulos’ then-girlfriend Michelle Troconis.
An arrest warrant alleges Mawhinney lied about contacts he had with Jennifer Dulos on the day she disappeared. She has not been found.
Fotis Dulos took his own life last month. Prosecutors believe Fotis Dulos killed Jennifer Dulos, who was the mother of their five children.