NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Millions of water bottles are being recalled over child choking fears.
About 5.7 million Contigo bottles are being recalled.
Replacement lids that were given out after a 2019 recall can detach, posing a risk for children.
The recall only involves bottles with black-colored base and spout covers.
The bottles were sold online and at Target, Costco and Walmart.
