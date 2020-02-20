CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Millions of water bottles are being recalled over child choking fears.

About 5.7 million Contigo bottles are being recalled.

Replacement lids that were given out after a 2019 recall can detach, posing a risk for children.

The recall only involves bottles with black-colored base and spout covers.

The bottles were sold online and at Target, Costco and Walmart.

For more details on this recall, click here.

