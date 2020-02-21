Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is looking for a man seen grabbing a purse from a 77-year-old woman and dragging her to the ground.
The attack happened two weeks ago as the woman waited at a bus stop in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn.
She was treated for cuts and bruises.
Police say the woman had her wallet with about $20 in cash, her glasses and a bible inside her purse.
