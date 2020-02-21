Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are trying to track down three women accused of stealing from a luxury clothing store in SoHo.
The alleged shoplifters were caught on camera shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 21 inside The Real Real on Wooster Street.
Police said the suspects brought items from the racks into the dressing rooms and then placed them into tote bags.
The women allegedly got away with $28,700 worth of merchandise.
Anyone with information about them is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.