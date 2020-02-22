Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police in Danville, Penn. are asking for your help in finding a missing child who they believe may be in Manhattan.
Andray Knighton, 11, was last seen Friday at Danville Middle School after telling a friend he was moving to New York.
Police say Knighton did not return home and was reported as a missing person by his grandmother.
He was last seen wearing black sweat pants, black hooded sweatshirt, multicolored green sneakers and a tan and gold coat. He is 4’9″ and weighs 160 pounds.
Police say the child may be in imminent danger and urge anyone to come with information about his whereabouts to come forward.
If you see Andray, please call Danville Borough Police at (570) 275-2101, or call 911.