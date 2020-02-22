Comments
by Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
We’re looking at plenty of sunshine this weekend and milder temps. Highs will be in the upper 40s this afternoon, and low to mid 50s tomorrow!
It stays dry right into Monday, although clouds will be increasing through the day. Temps will climb well into the 50s ahead of our next rain chance.
Light showers will be moving through on Tuesday, with a better bet of some steadier rainfall arriving for Wednesday. Temps once again stay above normal.
Enjoy this quiet & sun-filled weekend!