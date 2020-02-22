Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It was a terrific Saturday across the area thanks to high pressure firmly in control. The clear & dry conditions will continue through the night and it will be cold with temps in the 20s to low 30s overnight.
Tomorrow looks like an even better day with bright skies and temps reaching the lower 50s for many folks! Considering we’re in late February, days like tomorrow will be a treat!
Monday will start off the work week with temps reaching the mid 50s but there will be more clouds by late in the day. The next risk of rain looks like Tuesday & Wednesday with temps around 50 both days.