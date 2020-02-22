Comments
By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Meteorologist And Weather Producer
By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Meteorologist And Weather Producer
Happy Weekend everyone! We have a two-day stretch coming up of sun-filled skies, and nice temps!
We can expect to be a few degrees milder on Sunday, but both days are above normal.
Today, we should top off in the upper 40s, close to 50°. Don’t expect a warm start this morning, temps are cold out there! Bundle up for an early morning dog walk!
Tonight, temps drop into the low 30s and we rise past 50 degrees tomorrow. Rain returns next week, but no snow!
Have good one! G