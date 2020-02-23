ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed multiple Jewish community centers across the state were emailed anonymous bomb threats on Sunday, prompting the JCC in the capital to be evacuated.
“We take every threat seriously,” said Cuomo. “It’s the threat that you don’t take seriously that turns out to be real.”
Cuomo said as many as 18 JCC centers had been targeted by the emailed threats.
“When you threaten a JCC, it’s not just an anti-Semitic attack,” the governor said. “You have children who go to the JCC. You have gym facilities here. So, you are really threatening children.”
Bomb threats were made by email today against multiple Jewish Community Centers across NY.
At @AlbanyJCC, police evacuated the building, then declared it safe. An investigation into the threats is ongoing.
NY has zero tolerance for anti-Semitism — we won't let hate & fear win. pic.twitter.com/6ItIzr7U5s
— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) February 23, 2020
The incidents are currently under investigation.