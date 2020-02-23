



– Celebrated New York restaurant owner and former model Barbara Smith, better known as B. Smith, has died at age 70.

B. Smith was a sought-after expert for her knowledge of food and style. Some even thought she was on her way to becoming another Martha Stewart.

In 1986, Smith opened a restaurant in New York City, others followed. She hosted a television program and put her name on home products.

Husband Dan Gasby said Smith died peacefully Saturday night of early-onset Alzheimer’s disease at their home in Long Island.

“Heaven is shining even brighter now that it is graced with B.’s dazzling and unforgettable smile,” said Gasby on social media.

Smith went missing for 18 hours in November 2014 before being found at La Parisien restaurant on East 33rd Street in Manhattan, with blisters on her feet after a night of wandering through brutal weather.

Smith, who suffered from Alzheimer’s disease, boarded the Hampton jitney on 59th Street while husband Dan Gasby waited in Sag Harbor, but she never arrived at their meeting point.

Smith discussed her disease with Dr. Jon LaPook in an interview that aired in June on CBS News Sunday Morning.

“Even with Alzheimer’s, I think that things are gonna work out,” Smith said in June. “I’m gonna do my best to make it work out for me, and for as many people that I can possibly help, too.”