YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — One person was killed and three others were injured in a building fire on Sunday night.
Video posted on social media shows thick smoke shooting out through the roof of the building.
Fire officials said blaze broke out at around 7:30 p.m. inside a four-story apartment building on Saratoga Avenue in Yonkers. One of the tenants said he was alerted by a dog after the fire started in his granddaughter’s room.
“Unfortunately, the fire alarm didn’t go off, so we attempted to put it out with the two fire extinguishers I had in the room,” tenant Timothy Bertrand said. “The dog was in the room, so he alerted us to the fire, but it was too hot and too late. It was blowing smoke right back in my face.”
Bertrand said all his family members, who were celebrating a birthday, got out safely.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.