MERRICK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Merrick man faces murder charges after allegedly killing his wife during a “domestic altercation” at their home, Nassau County police said.
John Gerges, 60, is charged with second degree murder in the death of his wife Marvat Gerges, 58.
Police say they found Marvat Gerges unresponsive in her home at 14 Lindgren Street Saturday at 2:20 p.m.
The cause of death was not immediately released, although Nassau County police said she suffered a “fatal injury” during the alleged altercation.