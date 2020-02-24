Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a deadly stabbing at a car dealership in the Bronx on Monday night.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a deadly stabbing at a car dealership in the Bronx on Monday night.
Police responded at around 4:30 p.m. to a Jeep dealership on the 5,000 block of Broadway in Riverdale, where they found 22-year-old Brandon Almonte stabbed multiple times.
Almonte died at a nearby hospital, police said.
The suspect, a 53-year-old man, was taken into custody. Sources told CBS2 both me were employees and had a long-standing argument that boiled over on Monday.
No charges were immediately field.