Comments
METUCHEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey town is abuzz this morning following a visit from a Beatle.
METUCHEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey town is abuzz this morning following a visit from a Beatle.
Sir Paul McCartney was spotted outside the Buttery Bake Shoppe yesterday on Main Street in Metuchen.
As Spring is approaching, the Borough is getting reports of @thebeatles on Main Street. There is no reason for alarm. Everything is under control. 😉
Photo courtesy of John Manzo. #MeetMetuchen pic.twitter.com/Mxd66cj1G1
— Mayor Jonathan M. Busch (@mayorbusch) February 23, 2020
Mayor Jonathan Busch tweeted a photo of the legendary musician.
McCartney told a local that his wife grew up in nearby Edison and was taking pictures of the area, NJ.com reports.