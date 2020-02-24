CBSN New YorkWatch Now
METUCHEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey town is abuzz this morning following a visit from a Beatle.

Sir Paul McCartney was spotted outside the Buttery Bake Shoppe yesterday on Main Street in Metuchen.

Mayor Jonathan Busch tweeted a photo of the legendary musician.

McCartney told a local that his wife grew up in nearby Edison and was taking pictures of the area, NJ.com reports.

