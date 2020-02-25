Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 10-year-old girl was struck and killed by a school bus this morning in Brooklyn.
She was hit around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Crescent Street and Wortman Avenue in the East New York neighborhood.
Police said the school bus was turning from Crescent onto Wortman when the child walked in front.
The girl was rushed to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. Her name has not been released.
Police said the bus did not have any children on board, and the driver stayed on the scene.
This is something to break our hearts.