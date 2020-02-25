HARVEY WEINSTEINComplete Trial And Verdict Coverage, Expert Analysis, Breakdown Of Charges And More
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:bird watching, Central Park, Common Merganser, Local TV, Manhattan, New York, Wildlife


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A search and rescue mission is underway in Central Park for a duck in danger.

A large duck, known as a “common merganser,” was photographed with a plastic ring around its neck and lower beak, which prevents it from eating.

Park rangers searched the lakes in kayaks, but so far, no sign of the bird.

Experts say common mergansers are rarely seen in New York.

Comments

Leave a Reply