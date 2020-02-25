NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A search and rescue mission is underway in Central Park for a duck in danger.
A large duck, known as a “common merganser,” was photographed with a plastic ring around its neck and lower beak, which prevents it from eating.
The COMMON MERGANSER hen was not found on the Central Park Lake today, despite the best efforts of the Urban Park Rangers and many birders. Continue to watch for it there and on other park water bodies—it can both hide well and, as of yesterday, still fly.
— Manhattan Bird Alert (@BirdCentralPark) February 24, 2020
Park rangers searched the lakes in kayaks, but so far, no sign of the bird.
An Urban Park Ranger in a canoe has reached the Central Park Lake's island to search for the COMMON MERGANSER hen. pic.twitter.com/eVhnntHrlH
— Manhattan Bird Alert (@BirdCentralPark) February 24, 2020
Experts say common mergansers are rarely seen in New York.