NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for a man who allegedly pulled a knife on another man in a Bronx bodega, slashing him in the neck during an argument.
It happened Feb. 12 at the bodega on 169th Street and Franklin Avenue in the Morrisania section around 1:30 a.m.
The 50-year-old victim was taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital for treatment.
