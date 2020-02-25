NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Nassau County police officers shot and killed a suspect after a car chase that started on Long Island.
CBS2’s Ali Bauman reports from the Cambria Heights neighborhood where two different police departments are investigating.
Police sources tell CBS2 this all started on Long Island when Nassau county police were pursuing a vehicle and followed it into New York City.
Sources say the NYPD responded at 5 p.m. to a location at 217th Street and Linden Boulevard for reports of a man shot.
When they arrived, the NYPD determined plainclothes officers from the Nassau County Police Department had pursued a vehicle over the Long Island border to Queens where they fired at the suspect.
At some point, that vehicle crashed into the front of a burger restaurant, but it’s unclear if that was before or after the driver was shot.
The Nassau County police have not answered questions or provided info on what happened. It is unclear why officers were pursuing this car and why they shot at the driver.
The NYPD is preserving the scene since it is in their jurisdiction, but no NYPD were officers involved in this shooting and responded afterward.