UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored 28 seconds into overtime and the New York Rangers recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the rival New York Islanders 4-3 Tuesday night

Artemi Panarin had a goal and an assist, and Greg McKegg and Brett Howden also scored to give the Rangers their franchise-record eighth straight road win. They have also won eight of nine overall and 11 of 14 to close in on a playoff spot.

Alexandar Georgiev, starting for the first time in nine days, stopped 42 shots to beat the Islanders for the third time in four starts this season.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored and got into a fight in his Islanders debut one day after being acquired in trade-deadline deal with Ottawa. Jordan Eberle and Brock Nelson also scored, Mathew Barzal had two assists as the Islanders lost for the fifth time in seven games (2-4-1). Semyon Varlamov finished with 24 saves.

Trailing 3-2, the Islanders pulled Varlamov for an extra skater with a little under two minutes left, and Nelson tied it as he tipped a pass from Devon Toews past Georgiev from the bottom of the left circle with just under 18 seconds to go. It was Nelson’s 23rd.

In the extra period, Panarin stole the puck and had a breakaway, but as he crossed the blue line, all three Islanders skaters converged on him and knocked the puck away. However, it went to Zibanejad in the high slot and he fired it past Varlamov for his 29th of the season and 100th with the Rangers.

Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba leveled the Islanders’ Michael Dal Calle nearly six minutes into the third. Pageau and Josh Bailey both went at Trouba, with the newcomer getting there first and trading punches with Trouba before they wrestled to the ground. Pageau and Trouba were both given 5-minute fighting majors, and Pageau also got a minor as an instigator and a 10-minute misconduct.

Howden then pushed the Rangers’ lead to 3-1 as he deflected Brendan Smith’s one-timer from the right point for his eighth at 9:34.

Toews appeared to pull the Islanders within one with 7:44 left, but his goal was immediately waved off for goalie interference because Anders Lee was in the crease. The Islanders challenged but the call stood after a review, putting the Rangers on the power play for delay of game.

The Rangers’ Ryan Strome was then whistled for tripping 14 seconds later to put the teams at 4-on-4.

Seconds after Eberle came out of the penalty box, he took a pass from Barzal and beat Georgiev on the blocker side for his 14th to make it 3-2 with 5:37 left.

The Islanders trailed 1-0 after 20 minutes despite outshooting the Rangers 15-7 in the opening period. They kept up the pressure in the second with a 10-2 advantage over the first six minutes of the second. Georgiev had five saves in a 44-second stretch to preserve the Rangers’ lead.

McKegg then doubled the Rangers’ lead as he deflected Brendan Lemieux’s long one-timer from straightway for his fourth of the season at 7:48. It came on the Rangers’ fifth shot of the second period, and they were being outshot 26-12 at the time.

Pageau brought the Islanders to 2-1, taking advantage of an unusual bounce with 2:56 left in the second. Ryan Pulock fired a shot from the left point that came off the end boards and Pageau knocked down the rebound and backhanded it into the open net on the left doorstep while Geogiev — and most everyone else — was looking the other way expecting the puck to rebound to his left. It was Pageau’s 25th of the season, extending his career high.

Panarin got the Rangers on the scoreboard first as he got a cross-ice pass from Ryan Lindgren and fired a shot past Varlamov from the left circle with just under 3 minutes left in the first for his career-high 32nd of the season. It came on the Rangers’ sixth shot on goal.

NOTES: Panarin has 84 points, just three shy of the career high he set last season with Columbus. … McKegg has three goals in his last eight games. … The Rangers improved to 10-3-0 in February, tying the franchise record for wins in the month. … The Rangers improved to 23-1-2 when leading after two periods. … Pageau got his 41st point, moving him within two of the career high he set in 2015-16. … Barzal’s first assist, on Eberle’s goal, was his 200th career point. … The Islanders’ five-game home win streak ended.

UP NEXT

Rangers: At Montreal on Thursday night, the middle game of a three-game trip.

Islanders: At St. Louis on Thursday night.

