WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The tail-end of a small plane was left sticking up in the air after it skidded off a runway in New Jersey.
It happened just before midnight Tuesday at Monmouth Executive Airport in Wall Township.
Police say the Learjet 55 landed OK but went off the runway and down an embankment.
The pilot and all three passengers escaped uninjured.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.