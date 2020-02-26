



— Interested in adopting a pet — or just looking at some adorable pups near you up for adoption? There are dozens of endearing puppies up for adoption at animal shelters in and around New York City.

Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of puppies currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Lila, beagle mix

Lila is a female beagle puppy staying at Zanis Furry Friends ZFF Inc.

Lila will get along great with children, dogs or cats. She is already vaccinated and house-trained.

Here’s what Lila’s friends at Zanis Furry Friends ZFF Inc. think of her:

Little Lila Puppy arrived from Puerto Rico early Feb. 17. She just missed Valentine’s Day but would be very happy to celebrate the rest of her life on all holidays and other days in your home.

Biscuit, pit bull terrier mix

Biscuit is a charming female pit bull terrier puppy being kept at Rescue Dogs Rock NYC.

Biscuit gets along well with cats, dogs and children, and she’s been vaccinated.

Biscuit’s current caretakers say:

Biscuit is a female puppy rescued in South Carolina. She is estimated at 8 weeks old and 8 pounds on Feb. 13, 2020. Biscuit is a true sweetheart! She is playful, happy and fun.

Willow, Australian shepherd and hound mix

Willow is a darling female Australian shepherd and hound puppy in the care of PupStarz Rescue.

Willow plays well with others, and she’s happy to keep company with kids, cats or dogs. She is already vaccinated.

Notes from Willow’s caretakers:

Meet Willow, an 8-week-old, 4-pound (as of Feb. 17), adorable Aussie/hound mix. This delightful puppy is soft, sweet, cuddly and super loving. She is dog-friendly, cat-friendly and fabulous with all humans. She seeks out attention and affection and responds with happiness and joy. She is lively and active but needs plenty of nap time, too! Play, rest, repeat!

Wales, Australian shepherd and hound mix

Wales is a male Australian shepherd and hound puppy currently residing at PupStarz Rescue.

Wales is happy to keep company with cats, dogs and children, and he has been vaccinated.

Notes from Wales’ caretakers:

Meet Wales, an 8-week-old, 3-pound (as of Feb. 17), adorable Aussie/hound mix. This delightful puppy is soft, sweet, cuddly and super loving. He is dog-friendly, cat-friendly and fabulous with all humans.

Iggy, Irish setter and Labrador retriever mix

Iggy is a lovable male Irish setter and Labrador retriever puppy currently residing at PupStarz Rescue.

Iggy gets along well with cats, dogs and children. Iggy is vaccinated.

From Iggy’s current caretaker:

Meet Iggy, an 8-week-old, 4-pound (as of Feb. 17), adorable Irish setter/Lab mix. This delightful puppy is soft, sweet, cuddly and super loving.

Jasper, boxer mix

Jasper is a charming male boxer puppy staying at PupStarz Rescue.

Jasper loves other dogs. He has been vaccinated.

From Jasper’s current caretaker:

Meet Jasper, a 12-week-old, 22-pound (as of Feb. 17), adorable boxer mix.

Bayley, shar-pei mix

Bayley is a winsome female shar-pei puppy currently residing at Rescue Dogs Rock NYC.

Bayley loves other dogs. She has been vaccinated.

From Bayley’s current caretaker:

This is Bayley! Bayley is a female shar-pei mix born into rescue on Jan. 11, 2020. Bayley and her siblings will be available for adoption in a few weeks.

