



— Need more specialty foods in your life?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable spots to score specialty foods in New York City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

1. Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao

Topping the list is Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao. Recently relocated to Flushing’s One Fulton Square at 39-16 Prince St., Suite 104, this beloved, Michelin-recommended Shanghainese eatery, which specializes in soup dumplings, is the most popular inexpensive specialty food spot in New York City, boasting four stars out of 3,523 reviews on Yelp.

Yelp can tell you a thing or two more about Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao.

“Xiao Long Bao (also known as soup dumplings) originated from Nan Xiang County in Shanghai, China,” the business explains in its Yelp profile. “Our signature dishes include the restaurant’s unrivaled crab and pork soup dumplings, plentiful steamed buns and Shanghainese dim sum. Other popular dishes include crispy noodles, fried rice cakes, scallion pancakes with sliced beef, fish fillet and pickled cabbage noodle soup and pan-fried dumplings.”

2. Borgatti’s Ravioli & Egg Noodles

Next up is Borgatti’s Ravioli & Egg Noodles, located at 632 E. 187th St. in the Bronx. Yelpers give the cheap pasta shop — which also stocks sauces, oils and other Italian groceries — five stars out of 144 reviews.

We turned to Yelp to learn more about Borgatti’s Ravioli & Egg Noodles.

“Since 1935, when Lindo and Maria Borgatti founded Borgatti’s Ravioli & Egg Noodles, to the current Borgatti’s owners, Mario and his son, Chris, they have, indeed, built up a reputation to be envied,” the business states on Yelp. “With good reason. Everything about Borgatti’s is under the personal supervision of the Borgatti family, who take a great deal of pride in providing their customers with quality foods and courteous service.”

3. Pickle Guys

Then there’s the Lower East Side’s Pickle Guys, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 359 reviews on Yelp. Pickle Guys sells dozens of different homemade pickles and condiments. Check it out by heading over to 357 Grand St. (at Essex Street).

If you’re looking for more, we found these details about Pickle Guys.

“As far back as 1910, there have always been numerous pickle stores on Essex Street, but today, we are the only pickle store left on the Lower East Side,” per the history section of the business’s Yelp profile. “We are kosher, under the strict supervision of Rabbi Shmuel Fishelis, and we carry over 40 different varieties of pickles and pickled products, such as sour pickles, 1/2 sour, tomatoes, peppers, sauerkraut, pickled Brussels sprouts, pickled mangoes, pineapples and herring.”

