



Rugby has grown a lot since Chris Mattina was playing the sport as a student at Xavier High School in Manhattan.

Mattina has been all over the world to play the sport he loves and says it’s a dream come true to play for his hometown team Rugby United New York. RUNY plays its Major League Rugby games at MCU Park in Brooklyn and the team has an important game coming up this weekend against the Houston SaberCats on Sunday, March 1 at 6pm EST on CBS Sports Network.

“I think it’s going to be a great game, Houston has an awesome team,” said Chris Mattina in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “They’re physical, but I think we’re finding our rhythm now. You’re going to see some fast, exciting rugby and you’re going to see a kicking battle. You can expect some really nice tries and I think our backline is finding a nice groove. We have a really good coaching staff and I think it will take a little time to get used to, but hopefully we peak towards the end of the season and make a run at that championship. Making the playoffs last year was huge, but this year we have the ability to go all the way.”

RUNY trains full-time at Wagner College in Staten Island and the squad is led by first year head coach Greg McWilliams. New York City’s first professional rugby team has players from all over the world on its roster including one of the best in the game in Mathieu Bastareaud from France.

“We have Mathieu Bastareaud here and he’s a really good player. I’ve been watching him since I’ve been in high school,” said Mattina. “When I started watching rugby, he was the main guy and now I room with him on a daily basis and I get to travel with him. I’ve learned so much playing with him and playing off of him. I’ve learned how to be a professional player and how to hold that standard. He’s super physical and he’s a big boy. He provides dominant tackling, which is huge is rugby and he’s a dominant ball carrier.”

Watch New York battle Houston Sunday, March 1 at 6pm EST on CBS Sports Network.