NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – We may still have a few weeks of winter left, but Coney Island is already looking ahead to summer.
On Thursday, Luna Park unveiled the name of one of its newest attractions: The new Sky Chaser ropes course will open in the coming months.
It’s a 60-foot-tall structure with different activity levels meant to challenge people both mentally and physically.
The name “Sky Chaser” was chosen by children from the Coney Island YMCA from a list of thousands of submissions.
“I think it’s important because the kids have a value. They’re gonna grow up and know that they can go to Luna Park and say ‘I helped name that ride for the next 20 years,'” said Samuel Moore, executive director of the Coney Island YMCA. “They can bring their children and say they were a part of that. That’s life changing.”
Luna Park also donated $15,000 to the Coney Island YMCA to promote health and wellness in the community.
Sky Chaser is one of three new attractions.