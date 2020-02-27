Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — If you’ve ever tried to cancel a gym membership, you know it’s not always easy.
Now, a new law in New York hopes to change that.
The state Senate passed a bill that cracks down on gyms that mislead customers with automatic renewals and convoluted promotions.
Gyms, and any other subscription-based service, would be required to make pricing options very clear and require customer consent before charging automatic fees.
Gyms would also need to offer easy ways to cancel memberships, either by phone or online.