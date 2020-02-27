Comments
CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Long Island woman accused of killing Evelyn Rodriguez, the mother of a teenage girl murdered by MS-13 gang members, is set to stand trial.
CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Long Island woman accused of killing Evelyn Rodriguez, the mother of a teenage girl murdered by MS-13 gang members, is set to stand trial.
Annmarie Drago is accused of running over Rodriguez with her car in September 2018.
Tensions escalated when Drago was seen dismantling a memorial for Rodriguez’s 16-year-old daughter, Kayla Cuevas, near the scene of her death in Brentwood.
Drago was apparently selling her mother’s house and didn’t want the memorial out front.
She was charged with criminally negligent homicide.
Cuevas and her friend Nisa Mickens, 15, were brutally murdered in September 2016.
Following their deaths, Rodriguez fought to end gang violence on Long Island, gaining the attention of President Donald Trump and other elected officials.