



— Three construction workers were injured in a scaffolding collapse in Brooklyn on Thursday.

Investigators are trying to determine if the heavy winds are to blame.

A large section of scaffolding was ripped off a six-story building that is under construction at 527 Grand Street in Williamsburg. There are currently no tenants in the building.

The wind-whipped mishap sent debris flying from one building over to a shorter one, landing there instead of lower, which could have been deadly.

“The scaffolding that fell was actually the scaffolding that was on the side of the building, and when it collapsed, it fell onto the building next door. So none of the debris came out to the street, and we’re very lucky that the three workers that were at the time on the site, minor injuries, so we had three minor injuries and everyone’s been accounted for,” said FDNY Deputy Chief James McNally.

The collapse at 2:30 p.m. sent the three workers to the hospital. All three are expected to survive.

Fire department leaders say it serves as a reminder to everyone, especially those who work construction, to stop down when winds pick up.

CBS2 reached out by phone to the construction company offices but no one answered.

Neighbors were surprised to see their street closed and so many firefighters and buildings inspectors.

“They’ve been putting it up across the street. I’ve lived here about year and they’ve been putting it up pretty much the whole time. They really whipped it together very quickly,” Williamsburg resident Michael Navarro told CBS2’s Dave Carlin. “It’s very windy out today. I didn’t realize it was that windy, that’s kind of crazy.”

Investigators are inspecting the site to make sure it’s safe for workers to resume construction after the winds die down.