NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Surveillance video captures what appears to be a drive-by shooting in Brooklyn as a window shatters at Williamsburg Pizza on Union Avenue.
A nearby bodega also has shattered glass.
More surveillance video shows the suspect’s dark-colored SUV driving off after the shooting.
One woman eating in the shop with her family says she thinks it was a BB gun.
“It was a huge shock. It’s never happened here before,” she said. “It’s not only an inconvenience, you know, it’s a mom-and-pop organization, and so there’s just a family that’s gonna lose out on Friday night business.”
Police say they’re looking into whether this incident is connected to windows being busted at two other stores in the same area of Williamsburg on Saturday.