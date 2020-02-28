



– You could call it the Oscar’s of beauty.

Beauty product insiders, companies, and thousands of unique products flooded a New York City venue with the hopes of taking home the coveted Cosmetic Executive Women beauty award, reports CBSN New York’s Nina Kapur.

Every year thousands of people flock to the Cosmetic Executive Women product demonstration that showcases the latest and greatest in the industry and recognizes the best, most creative and innovative beauty and wellness products.

“It’s one of the most important forums for anyone in the business. this is where you start, this is where you make your contacts,” said Dr. Adrienne Denese of her firm Dr. Denese SkinScience.

Denese hopes her product takes home a victory.

“This is my Cannabis Sativa Super Serum, it is able to increase skin tightness by up to 60%,” she said.

The addition of CBD products points to progress in the beauty industry.

Other new categories include sexual wellness, hair accessories and “indie brands,” or independent beauty companies.

“There are so many indie beauty brands, the landscape of beauty has changed over five years,” Jill Scalamandre, CEW chairwoman. “I absolutely think consumers are open to the transformation.”

Everything from pediatrician approved make-up to classic lipsticks and perfumes were on display at the Altman Building in the Flatiron District.

Winning the award would not only shine a light on the product but help consumers cut through the clutter.

“There is so much out there, really they don’t know which one is good, I think the recommendation and validation from someone who is in the industry gives it much more credibility,” said CEW President Carlotta Jacobson.

Thousands of CEW members vote for their favorite products across a variety of brands.

Con-Air is hoping to win the DIY style award with its Unbound Hair Curler: Hair goes in, curls or waves come out.

Gucci is hoping to win the unisex fragrance award with its new scent for him or her.

Solid vitamin supplements may soon be a thing of the past as Algenist Natural Skincare is transforming kale, spinach, and daily vitamins into a powder you can sprinkle into drinks or snacks.

“It’s like the biggest beauty counter you could ever have,” said Jacobson.

Companies like Perfect Corp. are breaking the mold with artificial intelligence technology to try products on, and the presence of sexual wellness products alone is definitely a first.

A surprisingly long line of mostly women waited in line to check out a new product.

“I think it’s very well on-trend and where the market is going, so why not?” said attendee Dana Debidin.

It’s a line Debidin didn’t expect to wait on, after attending for seven years. The members-only event drew thousands to New York for the night.

Voting started Thursday and continues through April when finalists are chosen. Winners will be announced in June.